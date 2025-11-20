Daily Market Movement: Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Sees a 0.00 N/A%, Closing at $1.2

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

On May 08, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

On March 01, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Campbell Neil bought 62,640 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 95,307 led to the insider holds 125,569 shares of the business.

LEWIS ALISON bought 44,895 shares of HAIN for $67,437 on Sep 19 ’25. The Interim President and CEO now owns 74,895 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, LEWIS ALISON, who serves as the Interim President and CEO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,667 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 108680664 and an Enterprise Value of 838584640. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.547 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.083.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAIN is 0.57, which has changed by -0.85093164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.52%.

Shares Statistics:

HAIN traded an average of 1.88M shares per day over the past three months and 2011140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.17M. Insiders hold about 2.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.33% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of 1761868800 were 5943978 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1759190400 on 6053179. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5943978 and a Short% of Float of 6.68.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $373.9M. As of . The current estimate, Hain Celestial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $411.49MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.6M. There is a high estimate of $395M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.46B.