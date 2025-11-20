Daily Market Movement: Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Sees a -4.18% Decrease, Closing at $3.67

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) was $3.67 for the day, down -4.18% from the previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on October 02, 2025, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Esposito Joseph J sold 2,641 shares for $4.28 per share. The transaction valued at 11,294 led to the insider holds 107,157 shares of the business.

Esposito Joseph J bought 2,641 shares of DNUT for $11,294 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, McBride Kelly P, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 9,251 shares for $4.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNUT now has a Market Capitalization of 628671040 and an Enterprise Value of 2067629056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.348 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.349.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNUT is 1.28, which has changed by -0.65307975 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $11.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.55%.

Shares Statistics:

DNUT traded an average of 7.90M shares per day over the past three months and 6319590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.30M. Insiders hold about 49.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.02% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of 1761868800 were 28793532 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1759190400 on 25861140. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28793532 and a Short% of Float of 31.230000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $408M to a low estimate of $369.91M. As of . The current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc’s year-ago sales were $404.02MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.92M. There is a high estimate of $388.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.85M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.28B.

