Daily Market Movement: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Sees a -0.82% Decrease, Closing at $65.58

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) was $65.58 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $66.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $97.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on March 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Whalen James J. sold 1,438 shares for $71.50 per share. The transaction valued at 102,817 led to the insider holds 54,736 shares of the business.

Whalen James J. bought 1,438 shares of FOUR for $102,817 on Nov 12 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Disman Nancy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $87.28 each. As a result, the insider received 436,404 and left with 135,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 5811649536 and an Enterprise Value of 9325497344. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.404 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOUR is 1.68, which has changed by -0.39494878 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $127.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.93%.

Shares Statistics:

FOUR traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3337250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.60M. Insiders hold about 4.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of 1761868800 were 12271366 with a Short Ratio of 5.82, compared to 1759190400 on 12338765. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12271366 and a Short% of Float of 18.47.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) is underway, with the input of 16.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $4.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.23. EPS for the following year is $6.66, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $8.06 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of . The current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc’s year-ago sales were $887MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $4.88B.

