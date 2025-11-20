Daily Market Movement: Stran & Company Inc (SWAG) Sees a -13.91% Decrease, Closing at $1.98

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Stran & Company Inc (NASDAQ: SWAG) was $1.98 for the day, down -13.91% from the previous closing price of $2.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. SWAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when Audibert John bought 4,500 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,730 led to the insider holds 112,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWAG now has a Market Capitalization of 36739624 and an Enterprise Value of 35034256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.323 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWAG is 2.01, which has changed by 1.0535715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWAG has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.19%.

Shares Statistics:

SWAG traded an average of 243.28K shares per day over the past three months and 1168160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.76M. Insiders hold about 52.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.88% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAG as of 1761868800 were 6614 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 6874. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6614 and a Short% of Float of 0.06999999999999999.