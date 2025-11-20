Daily Progress: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Drop -4.13%, Closing at $5.57

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $5.57 down -4.13% from its previous closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.28 million shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.4001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ardelyx Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Williams Laura A sold 80,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 489,680 led to the insider holds 366,322 shares of the business.

Kelliher Mike sold 5,417 shares of ARDX for $32,132 on Aug 21 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 276,741 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, LAURA A WILLIAMS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $6.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1353366912 and an Enterprise Value of 1346898944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.382 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.158.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARDX is 0.56, which has changed by 0.13476562 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.11%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARDX has traded an average of 3.57M shares per day and 2957410 over the past ten days. A total of 242.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.31M. Insiders hold about 3.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.82% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of 1761868800 were 20225907 with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1759190400 on 19480138. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20225907 and a Short% of Float of 9.41.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $118.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $121.99M to a low estimate of $112M. As of . The current estimate, Ardelyx Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.13MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.69M. There is a high estimate of $128.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.21M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $333.62MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $511.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.84M and the low estimate is $427.05M.