Daily Progress: Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Drop -1.71%, Closing at $15.48

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) closed at $15.48 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $15.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.08 million shares were traded. BRSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brightstar Lottery PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.77.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when McGregor Heather Jane bought 4,500 shares for $16.95 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSL now has a Market Capitalization of 2941199872 and an Enterprise Value of 6132199936. As of this moment, Brightstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.459 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRSL is 1.14, which has changed by -0.17061609 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRSL has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRSL has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1903920 over the past ten days. A total of 189.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.90M. Insiders hold about 46.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.75% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSL as of 1761868800 were 5569877 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1759190400 on 5640941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5569877 and a Short% of Float of 2.98.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRSL is 0.75, from 0.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05079365. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51. . The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for BRSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-07-03 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.