Daily Progress: Cybin Inc (CYBN) Drop -1.50%, Closing at $5.93

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $5.93 down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cybin Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.58 and its Current Ratio is at 8.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBN now has a Market Capitalization of 296088256 and an Enterprise Value of 88676816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYBN is 1.13, which has changed by -0.4074803 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYBN has traded an average of 810.00K shares per day and 778290 over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 23.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.34% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of 1761868800 were 1963061 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1759190400 on 3499090.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cybin Inc (CYBN) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.29. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.73 and -$5.55.