Daily Progress: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) Gain 0.57%, Closing at $26.33

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) closed at $26.33 up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $26.18. In other words, the price has increased by $0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.795.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PROG Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On February 26, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $29.

On November 13, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 13, 2024, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Garner Brian bought 3,500 shares for $28.93 per share. The transaction valued at 101,255 led to the insider holds 132,597 shares of the business.

Michaels Steven A bought 14,000 shares of PRG for $406,420 on May 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 559,641 shares after completing the transaction at $29.03 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Michaels Steven A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,030 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1041235456 and an Enterprise Value of 1351313408. As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.539 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.226.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRG is 1.75, which has changed by -0.4350453 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $49.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRG has traded an average of 403.21K shares per day and 355970 over the past ten days. A total of 39.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.33M. Insiders hold about 3.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.73% stake in the company. Shares short for PRG as of 1761868800 were 1703291 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1759190400 on 1680795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1703291 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRG is 0.52, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019480519. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.28. . The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-01 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $585.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $590.92M to a low estimate of $577M. As of . The current estimate, PROG Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $623.32MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $644.87M. There is a high estimate of $670M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.42B.

