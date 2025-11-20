Daily Progress: Xylem Inc (XYL) Drop -0.84%, Closing at $138.98

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) closed at $138.98 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $140.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. XYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xylem Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Harker Victoria D sold 1,700 shares for $148.14 per share. The transaction valued at 251,838 led to the insider holds 16,875 shares of the business.

VICTORIA HARKER bought 1,700 shares of XYL for $251,830 on Nov 04 ’25. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Toussaint Claudia S, who serves as the EVP, CPSO of the company, sold 10,421 shares for $152.64 each. As a result, the insider received 1,590,661 and left with 31,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XYL now has a Market Capitalization of 33837328384 and an Enterprise Value of 34973331456. As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.932 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XYL is 1.18, which has changed by 0.11805999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $154.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.87%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XYL has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1289940 over the past ten days. A total of 243.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.80M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.59% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of 1761868800 were 2972958 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1759190400 on 2644049. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2972958 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XYL is 1.56, from 1.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011130136. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.55, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of . The current estimate, Xylem Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.26BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $9.12B.

