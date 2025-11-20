DaVita Inc (DVA)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, DaVita Inc’s stock clocked out at $115.2, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $116.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 06, 2024, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $133.

On August 07, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $142.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $97 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC sold 401,514 shares for $135.36 per share. The transaction valued at 54,347,249 led to the insider holds 31,759,065 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC sold 1,635,962 shares of DVA for $230,024,764 on Jul 31 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 32,160,579 shares after completing the transaction at $140.61 per share. On Jul 23 ’25, another insider, HEARTY JAMES O, who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 2,351 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 352,650 and left with 26,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVA now has a Market Capitalization of 8236800000 and an Enterprise Value of 22087561216. As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.658 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.278.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVA is 0.99, which has changed by -0.2898745 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $179.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DVA traded 810.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 890870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.71M. Insiders hold about 5.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.99% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of 1761868800 were 6595563 with a Short Ratio of 8.14, compared to 1759190400 on 6543103. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6595563 and a Short% of Float of 19.219998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of DaVita Inc (DVA) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.08 and $10.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.7. EPS for the following year is $12.67, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $13.53 and $11.77.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6B to a low estimate of $3.42B. As of . The current estimate, DaVita Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.29BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B. There is a high estimate of $3.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.82BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.19B and the low estimate is $13.69B.