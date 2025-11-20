Deeper Dive: Understanding Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) closed at $18.95 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $19.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.02 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $20.

Leerink Partners Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on October 31, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Reis Mischa sold 15,000 shares for $21.60 per share. The transaction valued at 324,000 led to the insider holds 32,382 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVST now has a Market Capitalization of 3149143808 and an Enterprise Value of 3584077056. As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 226.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.367 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVST is 1.03, which has changed by -0.10565686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $22.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.20%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVST traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1757480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.73M. Insiders hold about 2.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.73% stake in the company. Shares short for NVST as of 1761868800 were 10762592 with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 1759190400 on 9100670. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10762592 and a Short% of Float of 7.32.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) is currently drawing attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $680.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $690.7M to a low estimate of $654M. As of . The current estimate, Envista Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $652.9MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $652.33M. There is a high estimate of $673.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $635.2M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.7B.