Deeper Dive: Understanding Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) closed at $2.2 in the last session, up 2.33% from day before closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.09 million shares were traded. GAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GAU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAU now has a Market Capitalization of 575486720 and an Enterprise Value of 492339968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.396 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.466.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAU is 0.88, which has changed by 0.5467626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAU has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GAU traded on average about 3.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2803460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 259.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.86M. Insiders hold about 3.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GAU as of 1761868800 were 1959613 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1759190400 on 3400629. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1959613 and a Short% of Float of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $132.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $123M. As of . The current estimate, Galiano Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $64.55MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $152M. There is a high estimate of $152M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $348M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.34MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $690.7M and the low estimate is $583.41M.