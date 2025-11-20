Deeper Dive: Understanding Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) closed at $124.28 in the last session, down -0.80% from day before closing price of $125.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 42.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 41.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 30, 2025, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $160 from $215 previously.

On August 08, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $182.

On February 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $198.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 03, 2025, with a $198 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when SHARPLES BRIAN sold 500 shares for $133.11 per share. The transaction valued at 66,555 led to the insider holds 19,957 shares of the business.

Sine Jared F. sold 475 shares of GDDY for $63,227 on Nov 03 ’25. The Chief Strategy & Legal Officer now owns 63,661 shares after completing the transaction at $133.11 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, JARED FRANKLIN SINE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 475 shares for $133.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDDY now has a Market Capitalization of 17206444032 and an Enterprise Value of 19683796992. As of this moment, Godaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 183.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.042 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.155.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDDY is 0.95, which has changed by -0.35091448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $216.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDDY traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1230430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.15M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.17% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of 1761868800 were 5993696 with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 1759190400 on 7447072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5993696 and a Short% of Float of 5.84.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.11 and $5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $7.2, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $8.54 and $6.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of . The current estimate, Godaddy Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4B and the low estimate is $5.24B.