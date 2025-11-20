Deeper Dive: Understanding Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) closed at $29.53 in the last session, down -0.37% from day before closing price of $29.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. PRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRDO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.45 and its Current Ratio is at 4.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when NELSON TODD S sold 40,000 shares for $35.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,406,800 led to the insider holds 524,047 shares of the business.

NELSON TODD S sold 40,000 shares of PRDO for $1,391,200 on Sep 15 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 604,047 shares after completing the transaction at $34.78 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, NELSON TODD S, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $34.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,382,800 and left with 564,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 1918073344 and an Enterprise Value of 1373623680. As of this moment, Perdoceo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.694 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRDO is 0.94, which has changed by 0.105145454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO has reached a high of $38.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRDO traded on average about 570.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 867820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.52M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDO as of 1761868800 were 1692151 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1759190400 on 1649542. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1692151 and a Short% of Float of 3.1600002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRDO is 0.54, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018893387. The current Payout Ratio is 21.87% for PRDO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-08-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $209.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.95M to a low estimate of $209.95M. As of . The current estimate, Perdoceo Education Corporation’s year-ago sales were $176.43M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $844.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $844.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $844.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.26MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $875.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.23M and the low estimate is $875.23M.