Deeper Dive: Understanding PG&E Corp (PCG) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) closed at $15.72 in the last session, down -2.66% from day before closing price of $16.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52.11 million shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 16, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when LARSEN JOHN O bought 7,500 shares for $15.96 per share. The transaction valued at 119,700 led to the insider holds 18,111 shares of the business.

Glickman Jason M sold 29,473 shares of PCG for $470,094 on Oct 30 ’25. The EVP, EPS at PG&E Company now owns 89,179 shares after completing the transaction at $15.95 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Glickman Jason M, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,473 shares for $15.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCG now has a Market Capitalization of 34551152640 and an Enterprise Value of 95771148288. As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.868 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.041.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCG is 0.36, which has changed by -0.23928404 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $21.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCG traded on average about 23.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23193520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.93% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of 1761868800 were 36981495 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1759190400 on 33486676. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36981495 and a Short% of Float of 1.9.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PCG is 0.10, which was 0.1 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0061919508. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. . The current Payout Ratio is 4.77% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1983-07-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of PG&E Corp (PCG) is the result of assessments by 10.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.07B to a low estimate of $6.74B. As of . The current estimate, PG&E Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.63BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.38B. There is a high estimate of $6.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.2B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.42BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.71B and the low estimate is $24.58B.

