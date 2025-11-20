Financial Analysis: GoPro Inc (GPRO)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, GoPro Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.53, down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when JASON STEPHEN bought 26,011 shares for $1.52 per share.

Brumder William George sold 12,000 shares of GPRO for $29,880 on Sep 19 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 10,838,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.49 per share. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Peter Gotcher, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 111,792 shares for $1.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 244384256 and an Enterprise Value of 390877248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.601 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.908.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRO is 1.76, which has changed by 0.30833328 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPRO traded 9.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4312710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.36M. Insiders hold about 26.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of 1761868800 were 18192890 with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1759190400 on 15581098. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18192890 and a Short% of Float of 13.859999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $675.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.47MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $799.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.69M and the low estimate is $799.69M.