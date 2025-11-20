Financial Analysis: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s stock clocked out at $11.15, down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $11.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IART’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 9,000 shares for $11.35 per share. The transaction valued at 102,150 led to the insider holds 41,086 shares of the business.

Schwartz Eric sold 4,070 shares of IART for $100,102 on Dec 03 ’24. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec now owns 59,511 shares after completing the transaction at $24.59 per share. On Dec 03 ’24, another insider, Schwartz Eric, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,070 shares for $24.59 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IART now has a Market Capitalization of 868705280 and an Enterprise Value of 2608342016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.588 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.181.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IART is 1.07, which has changed by -0.5034783 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $27.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IART traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1056760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.88M. Insiders hold about 15.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.06% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of 1761868800 were 6896541 with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 1759190400 on 6235936. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6896541 and a Short% of Float of 14.399999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $432.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $459.3M to a low estimate of $426.08M. As of . The current estimate, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $442.64MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.15M. There is a high estimate of $398.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.01M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.65B.