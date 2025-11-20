Financial Analysis: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Nutrien Ltd’s stock clocked out at $55.94, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $57.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.92 million shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 27244994560 and an Enterprise Value of 40630071296. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.583 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.795.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTR is 0.71, which has changed by 0.22295713 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $65.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTR traded 2.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2285090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 484.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 483.03M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of 1761868800 were 4511571 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1759190400 on 9719336. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4511571 and a Short% of Float of 0.9299999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.175, NTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.037944872. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Nutrien Ltd (NTR) is the result of assessments by 16.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.45B to a low estimate of $5.09B. As of . The current estimate, Nutrien Ltd’s year-ago sales were $4.86BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.19B. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.07B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.02BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.46B and the low estimate is $25.88B.