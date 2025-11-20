Financial Analysis: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s stock clocked out at $127.51, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $130.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ODFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 572.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when CONGDON EARL E bought 10,167 shares for $130.66 per share.

Satterfield Adam N bought 2,457 shares of ODFL for $432,260 on Feb 28 ’25. The EVP and CFO now owns 23,594 shares after completing the transaction at $175.93 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Gantt Greg C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,414 shares for $205.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,320,450 and left with 104,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODFL now has a Market Capitalization of 26798540800 and an Enterprise Value of 26700541952. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.789 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ODFL is 1.28, which has changed by -0.40171254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $228.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ODFL traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1996370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.10M. Insiders hold about 13.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of 1761868800 were 10858173 with a Short Ratio of 5.25, compared to 1759190400 on 10920194. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10858173 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.1, ODFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008418797. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. . The current Payout Ratio is 18.98% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-03-28 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 20.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.81. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $6.38 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of . The current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.41B and the low estimate is $5.41B.