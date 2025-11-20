Financial Analysis: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vail Resorts Inc’s stock clocked out at $139.95, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $140.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. MTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.62.

On November 14, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $185.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $176.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Korch Angela A bought 210 shares for $155.00 per share. The transaction valued at 32,550 led to the insider holds 4,905 shares of the business.

Korch Angela A bought 200 shares of MTN for $31,400 on Jun 20 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,156 shares after completing the transaction at $157.00 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Korch Angela A, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 185 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,600 and bolstered with 2,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTN now has a Market Capitalization of 5031651328 and an Enterprise Value of 8355458560. As of this moment, Vail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.819 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.932.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTN is 0.81, which has changed by -0.22222221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTN has reached a high of $199.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTN traded 700.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 625490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.30M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.29% stake in the company. Shares short for MTN as of 1761868800 were 4002071 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1759190400 on 4325851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4002071 and a Short% of Float of 18.56.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.88, MTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06301895. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.69, with high estimates of $6.95 and low estimates of $6.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.87. EPS for the following year is $7.84, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $8.63 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $274.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $284.13M to a low estimate of $264.43M. As of . The current estimate, Vail Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $260.27MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $3.05B.