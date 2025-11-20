Financial Analysis: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vail Resorts Inc’s stock clocked out at $139.95, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $140.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. MTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.62.

On November 14, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $185.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $176.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Korch Angela A bought 210 shares for $155.00 per share. The transaction valued at 32,550 led to the insider holds 4,905 shares of the business.

Korch Angela A bought 200 shares of MTN for $31,400 on Jun 20 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,156 shares after completing the transaction at $157.00 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Korch Angela A, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 185 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,600 and bolstered with 2,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTN now has a Market Capitalization of 5031651328 and an Enterprise Value of 8355458560. As of this moment, Vail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.819 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.932.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTN is 0.81, which has changed by -0.22222221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTN has reached a high of $199.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTN traded 700.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 625490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.30M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.29% stake in the company. Shares short for MTN as of 1761868800 were 4002071 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1759190400 on 4325851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4002071 and a Short% of Float of 18.56.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.88, MTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06301895. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.69, with high estimates of $6.95 and low estimates of $6.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.87. EPS for the following year is $7.84, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $8.63 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $274.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $284.13M to a low estimate of $264.43M. As of . The current estimate, Vail Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $260.27MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $3.05B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.