Financial Fitness Check: Examining Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed at $1.27 down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.82 and its Current Ratio is at 6.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7.60 from $7 previously.

On November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On November 09, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 338001952 and an Enterprise Value of 295768960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.785 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.117.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUTL is 2.03, which has changed by -0.54577464 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUTL has traded an average of 3.54M shares per day and 2663460 over the past ten days. A total of 266.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.33M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.84% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of 1761868800 were 11981268 with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1759190400 on 11487493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11981268 and a Short% of Float of 5.9299998.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $20.35M. As of . The current estimate, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $29kFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.49M. There is a high estimate of $27.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.12MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.3M and the low estimate is $107.6M.

