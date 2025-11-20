Financial Fitness Check: Examining Evolus Inc (EOLS)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) closed at $6.78 down -3.56% from its previous closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolus Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02.

On April 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Yamagishi-Dressler Tomoko sold 5,722 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 42,972 led to the insider holds 89,949 shares of the business.

Stewart Brady bought 30,000 shares of EOLS for $204,486 on Aug 15 ’25. The Director now owns 88,629 shares after completing the transaction at $6.82 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, MOATAZEDI DAVID, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 111,323 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,119,141 and left with 381,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 439478144 and an Enterprise Value of 550847104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.927 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.525.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EOLS is 0.84, which has changed by -0.46088958 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EOLS has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 2380380 over the past ten days. A total of 64.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.88M. Insiders hold about 21.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of 1761868800 were 13255815 with a Short Ratio of 10.61, compared to 1759190400 on 12682534. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13255815 and a Short% of Float of 20.879998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $91.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93.7M to a low estimate of $89.42M. As of . The current estimate, Evolus Inc’s year-ago sales were $78.95MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.02M. There is a high estimate of $82.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.33M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.27MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $368.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.42M and the low estimate is $357.2M.