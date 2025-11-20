Financial Fitness Check: Examining Globalstar Inc (GSAT)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) closed at $59.47 down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $60.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.565.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Globalstar Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on August 04, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.79.

On May 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.75 to $0.97.

On October 31, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 31, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Ponder L Barbee IV sold 9,790 shares for $58.32 per share. The transaction valued at 570,995 led to the insider holds 135,658 shares of the business.

Clary Rebecca sold 16,316 shares of GSAT for $951,619 on Nov 17 ’25. The VP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 98,374 shares after completing the transaction at $58.32 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Clary Rebecca, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,188 shares for $60.84 each. As a result, the insider received 72,278 and left with 114,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 7543080960 and an Enterprise Value of 7769082368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.509.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSAT is 1.05, which has changed by 1.2764595 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $65.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.60%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GSAT has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1415920 over the past ten days. A total of 126.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.12M. Insiders hold about 60.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.19% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of 1761868800 were 4311033 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1759190400 on 3547248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4311033 and a Short% of Float of 8.64.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Globalstar Inc (GSAT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $72.05M to a low estimate of $68.33M. As of . The current estimate, Globalstar Inc’s year-ago sales were $61.18MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.92M. There is a high estimate of $67.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.92M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $271.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.35MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.23M and the low estimate is $290.2M.