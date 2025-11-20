Financial Fitness Check: Examining Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) closed at $41.73 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $41.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $53 from $44 previously.

On October 16, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Flanagan Cary M sold 4,300 shares for $45.04 per share. The transaction valued at 193,669 led to the insider holds 5,644 shares of the business.

Liu Michael K sold 3,420 shares of KNX for $148,465 on Sep 03 ’25. The EVP – Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $43.41 per share. On May 28 ’25, another insider, Harrington Timothy Sean, who serves as the Pres – US Xpress of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $44.04 each. As a result, the insider received 52,848 and left with 10,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 6774406656 and an Enterprise Value of 9808572416. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.312 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.357.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNX is 1.18, which has changed by -0.25404733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $61.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNX has traded an average of 3.48M shares per day and 2642620 over the past ten days. A total of 162.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.21M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.77% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of 1761868800 were 8232951 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1759190400 on 7433765. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8232951 and a Short% of Float of 5.84.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KNX is 0.70, from 0.7 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01669449. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.0. . The current Payout Ratio is 88.24% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-12-27 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is currently attracting attention from 17.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of . The current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.86BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.41BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.34B and the low estimate is $7.62B.

