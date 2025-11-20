Financial Fitness Check: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) closed at $4.01 down -3.37% from its previous closing price of $4.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.47 and its Current Ratio is at 10.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 11, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 27, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 27, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Rumana Haque-Ahmed bought 10,770 shares for $2.83 per share.

Nagendran Sukumar sold 200,000 shares of TSHA for $646,000 on Sep 10 ’25. The President and Head of R&D now owns 1,006,439 shares after completing the transaction at $3.23 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Nagendran Sukumar, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.26 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSHA now has a Market Capitalization of 1098416640 and an Enterprise Value of 870155712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 137.901 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.617.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSHA is 1.09, which has changed by 0.9036697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $5.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSHA has traded an average of 6.24M shares per day and 3784930 over the past ten days. A total of 273.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.25M. Insiders hold about 18.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.57% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of 1761868800 were 44369833 with a Short Ratio of 7.11, compared to 1759190400 on 49551867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44369833 and a Short% of Float of 18.090001.

Earnings Estimates

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is currently under the scrutiny of 5 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSHA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33M