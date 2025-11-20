Financial Health Check: Examining AECOM (ACM)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) closed the day trading at $113.03 down -11.10% from the previous closing price of $127.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.95 million shares were traded. ACM stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.275.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Bank Financial on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $151.

On November 22, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.

On March 14, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.Truist initiated its Buy rating on March 14, 2024, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Rudd Troy sold 53,097 shares for $119.56 per share. The transaction valued at 6,348,194 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rudd Troy bought 53,097 shares of ACM for $6,348,107 on Aug 15 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Gan David Y., who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $111.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,281,755 and left with 50,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACM now has a Market Capitalization of 14970383360. As of this moment, AECOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACM is 1.04, which has changed by 0.1295309 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACM has reached a high of $135.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACM traded about 912.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACM traded about 969940 shares per day. A total of 132.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ACM as of 1761868800 were 3118929 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1759190400 on 3502576. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3118929 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

