Financial Health Check: Examining Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed the day trading at $194.22 down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $200.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.74 million shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.6199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when MERRITT DAVID C sold 1,200 shares for $226.18 per share. The transaction valued at 271,416 led to the insider holds 10,146 shares of the business.

David Merritt bought 1,200 shares of CHTR for $266,052 on Nov 05 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, Nair Balan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 360 shares for $274.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,716 and bolstered with 9,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHTR now has a Market Capitalization of 26528702464 and an Enterprise Value of 126447886336. As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.295 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.723.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHTR is 1.09, which has changed by -0.47715193 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $437.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.69%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHTR traded about 1.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHTR traded about 1829470 shares per day. A total of 129.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.68M. Insiders hold about 31.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.25% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of 1761868800 were 15897494 with a Short Ratio of 7.99, compared to 1759190400 on 14809057. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15897494 and a Short% of Float of 23.95.

Earnings Estimates

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) is currently under the scrutiny of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.96, with high estimates of $11.25 and low estimates of $9.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $39.66 and $31.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $36.18. EPS for the following year is $43.16, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $51.6 and $32.47.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $13.74B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.88B to a low estimate of $13.66B. As of . The current estimate, Charter Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.93BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.7B. There is a high estimate of $13.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.63B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.09BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.83B and the low estimate is $54.56B.