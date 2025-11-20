Financial Health Check: Examining Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)’s Key Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) closed the day trading at $18.16 down -6.58% from the previous closing price of $19.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. ENR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.805.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $32 previously.

On November 20, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $36.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 27, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when VITALE ROBERT V bought 21,009 shares for $23.55 per share. The transaction valued at 494,762 led to the insider holds 23,309 shares of the business.

Mulligan Donal L bought 10,000 shares of ENR for $236,600 on May 19 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Drabik John J, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $23.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,860 and bolstered with 47,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENR now has a Market Capitalization of 1242683392 and an Enterprise Value of 4538643968. As of this moment, Energizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.537 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.726.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENR is 0.65, which has changed by -0.4896298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $39.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENR traded about 898.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENR traded about 1372100 shares per day. A total of 68.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.83M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of 1761868800 were 6092942 with a Short Ratio of 6.78, compared to 1759190400 on 5536187. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6092942 and a Short% of Float of 12.839999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

ENR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.2 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.061728396. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.