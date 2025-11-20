Financial Health Check: Examining Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) closed the day trading at $18.16 down -6.58% from the previous closing price of $19.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. ENR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.805.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $32 previously.

On November 20, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $36.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 27, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when VITALE ROBERT V bought 21,009 shares for $23.55 per share. The transaction valued at 494,762 led to the insider holds 23,309 shares of the business.

Mulligan Donal L bought 10,000 shares of ENR for $236,600 on May 19 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Drabik John J, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $23.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,860 and bolstered with 47,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENR now has a Market Capitalization of 1242683392 and an Enterprise Value of 4538643968. As of this moment, Energizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.537 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.726.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENR is 0.65, which has changed by -0.4896298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $39.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENR traded about 898.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENR traded about 1372100 shares per day. A total of 68.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.83M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of 1761868800 were 6092942 with a Short Ratio of 6.78, compared to 1759190400 on 5536187. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6092942 and a Short% of Float of 12.839999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

ENR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.2 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.061728396. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72.