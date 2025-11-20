Financial Health Check: Examining Logitech International S.A (LOGI)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) closed the day trading at $106.89 down -4.34% from the previous closing price of $111.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. LOGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.235.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOGI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 2.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Montgomery Neela sold 5,833 shares for $120.61 per share. The transaction valued at 703,520 led to the insider holds 12,781 shares of the business.

Montgomery Neela bought 5,833 shares of LOGI for $704,772 on Oct 31 ’25. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Arunkundrum Prakash, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $111.03 each. As a result, the insider received 555,150 and left with 62,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOGI now has a Market Capitalization of 15697615872 and an Enterprise Value of 14417062912. As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.078 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOGI is 1.10, which has changed by 0.40624213 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $123.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOGI traded about 511.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOGI traded about 531830 shares per day. A total of 146.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.01M. Insiders hold about 13.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.32% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of 1761868800 were 5159858 with a Short Ratio of 10.08, compared to 1759190400 on 5190314. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5159858 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Dividends & Splits

LOGI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.59, up from 1.43 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012797565. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37. . The current Payout Ratio is 34.38% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

