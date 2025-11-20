Financial Health Check: Examining Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. PRTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.125.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on January 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $14 from $10 previously.

On December 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $10.

On October 16, 2023, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $4.50.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on October 16, 2023, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when MILLER BRADLEY J sold 100,000 shares for $8.55 per share. The transaction valued at 855,000 led to the insider holds 243,620 shares of the business.

MILLER BRADLEY J bought 100,000 shares of PRTH for $876,500 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Davis Marietta, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,433 shares for $7.22 each. As a result, the insider received 68,106 and left with 75,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTH now has a Market Capitalization of 424913440 and an Enterprise Value of 1377268480. As of this moment, Priority’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.476 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRTH is 1.52, which has changed by -0.37844312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTH has reached a high of $12.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTH traded about 576.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTH traded about 1377960 shares per day. A total of 81.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.79M. Insiders hold about 66.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTH as of 1761868800 were 1860159 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1759190400 on 1931933. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1860159 and a Short% of Float of 6.4.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $248M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $244.31M. As of . The current estimate, Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $227.07MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.26M. There is a high estimate of $244.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $955.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $879.7MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1.02B.

