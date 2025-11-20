Financial Health Report: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) closed the day trading at $12.33 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53.62 million shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.145.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54.

On April 08, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 ’25 when Owens Angela sold 51,906 shares for $17.15 per share. The transaction valued at 890,312 led to the insider holds 112,412 shares of the business.

Owens Angela bought 51,906 shares of AAL for $890,311 on Jan 27 ’25. On Dec 27 ’24, another insider, Isom Robert D Jr, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 102,441 shares for $17.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,763,512 and left with 2,967,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8138866176 and an Enterprise Value of 36815867904. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.678 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAL is 1.27, which has changed by -0.12957746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $19.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAL traded about 70.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAL traded about 50010570 shares per day. A total of 660.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 649.83M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.34% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of 1761868800 were 69636359 with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 1759190400 on 78784800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 69636359 and a Short% of Float of 10.620000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $14.38B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.05B to a low estimate of $14.14B. As of . The current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.66BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.33B. There is a high estimate of $13.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.85B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.21BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.95B and the low estimate is $56.6B.