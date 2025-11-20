Financial Health Report: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed the day trading at $1.5 down -4.46% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.93 and its Current Ratio is at 13.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 ’25 when Coulie Bernard sold 52,419 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 587,150 led to the insider holds 430,517 shares of the business.

Cummings Keith Lamont sold 20,148 shares of PLRX for $225,680 on Jan 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 262,608 shares after completing the transaction at $11.20 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Hull Hans, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 15,936 shares for $11.20 each. As a result, the insider received 178,501 and left with 211,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 92174080 and an Enterprise Value of -89765920.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLRX is 1.30, which has changed by -0.877821 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLRX traded about 758.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLRX traded about 812180 shares per day. A total of 61.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.99M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.31% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of 1761868800 were 3723100 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1759190400 on 3749724. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3723100 and a Short% of Float of 6.21.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$6.64.