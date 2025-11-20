Financial Health Report: ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -9.53% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. PRPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2858 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2326.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPH now has a Market Capitalization of 9699871 and an Enterprise Value of 18416786. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.296 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.724.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRPH is -0.59, which has changed by -0.6666666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRPH has reached a high of $0.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRPH traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRPH traded about 884150 shares per day. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.22M. Insiders hold about 7.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPH as of 1761868800 were 246172 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1759190400 on 1041710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 246172 and a Short% of Float of 0.66000004.