Financial Health Report: WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI) closed the day trading at $22.8 down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $23.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. WBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBI, let’s look at its different ratios.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when CRANE JAMES R bought 200,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000,000 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

CRANE JAMES R bought 100,000 shares of WBI for $2,000,000 on Sep 18 ’25. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, DAILY GREGORY S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,500,000 and bolstered with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBI now has a Market Capitalization of 986438592 and an Enterprise Value of 3615627520. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.931 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.159.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBI has reached a high of $27.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.56%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBI traded about 995.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBI traded about 505720 shares per day. Shares short for WBI as of 1761868800 were 1336939 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1759190400 on 1981125. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1336939 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.42M. There is a high estimate of $209M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $753M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $773.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $645.71MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894M and the low estimate is $829.84M.