Financial Health Report: Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Earnings

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) closed the day trading at $174.62 down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $180.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WSM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On May 19, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $166.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 ’25 when Yearout Karalyn sold 3,500 shares for $198.79 per share. The transaction valued at 695,765 led to the insider holds 14,003 shares of the business.

KARALYN YEAROUT bought 3,500 shares of WSM for $695,765 on Sep 24 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Howie Jeffrey, who serves as the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 3,153 shares for $198.84 each. As a result, the insider received 626,951 and left with 34,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 21267027968 and an Enterprise Value of 21605175296. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.731 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.703.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSM is 1.55, which has changed by 0.04788685 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $219.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WSM traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WSM traded about 1057140 shares per day. A total of 121.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.31M. Insiders hold about 3.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.97% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of 1761868800 were 6861889 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1759190400 on 6108486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6861889 and a Short% of Float of 7.46.

Dividends & Splits

WSM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.55, up from 0.565 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0031258645. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. . The current Payout Ratio is 25.89% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $8.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $9.55 and $8.88.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.41B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of . The current estimate, Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.46BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.71BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.86B.

