Financial Metrics Check: Brunswick Corp (BC)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Brunswick Corp’s stock clocked out at $60.79, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $61.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 04, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $56.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 26, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when COOPER NANCY E sold 233 shares for $64.12 per share. The transaction valued at 14,940 led to the insider holds 27,083 shares of the business.

NANCY E COOPER bought 233 shares of BC for $15,404 on Nov 03 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, COOPER NANCY E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 265 shares for $57.10 each. As a result, the insider received 15,132 and left with 26,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BC now has a Market Capitalization of 3971459328 and an Enterprise Value of 5999274496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.157 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.206.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BC is 1.37, which has changed by -0.24060148 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $87.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BC traded 759.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 650710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.19M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.86% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of 1761868800 were 3671501 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1759190400 on 5422949. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3671501 and a Short% of Float of 6.4.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.71, BC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027755234. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. . The current Payout Ratio is 87.03% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1987-06-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Brunswick Corp (BC) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of . The current estimate, Brunswick Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.61B and the low estimate is $5.39B.