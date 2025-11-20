Financial Metrics Check: Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s stock clocked out at $10.75, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUPV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 1061915712 and an Enterprise Value of 187900805120. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPV is 1.80, which has changed by 0.0074766874 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUPV traded 2.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1527570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.97M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.24% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of 1761868800 were 4931471 with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1759190400 on 3784098. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4931471 and a Short% of Float of 8.9499995.