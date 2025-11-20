Financial Metrics Check: Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Taseko Mines Ltd’s stock clocked out at $4.47, up 3.00% from its previous closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has increased by $3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.62 million shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 1612044288 and an Enterprise Value of 2389882112. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.004 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.901.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGB is 1.37, which has changed by 1.076555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGB traded 5.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6045340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 359.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.02M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.27% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of 1761868800 were 6087065 with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 1759190400 on 6121405.

Earnings Estimates

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $238.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.2M to a low estimate of $226.5M. As of . The current estimate, Taseko Mines Ltd’s year-ago sales were $167.8M

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $643M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.09MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $786.92M.