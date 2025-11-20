Financial Metrics Check: uniQure N.V (QURE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, uniQure N.V’s stock clocked out at $27.95, down -5.92% from its previous closing price of $29.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QURE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.12 and its Current Ratio is at 7.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Gut Robert sold 31,434 shares for $27.26 per share. The transaction valued at 856,881 led to the insider holds 40,145 shares of the business.

Kaye Jack sold 38,810 shares of QURE for $1,177,517 on Nov 04 ’25. The Director now owns 20,439 shares after completing the transaction at $30.34 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Gut Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,434 shares for $26.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 1741052032 and an Enterprise Value of 1578468992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 100.214 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.225.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QURE is 0.76, which has changed by 4.082977 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $71.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QURE traded 4.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4058290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.71M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.48% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of 1761868800 were 6901368 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1759190400 on 11032065. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6901368 and a Short% of Float of 11.229999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of uniQure N.V (QURE) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.13 and -$3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$3.81.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.88M to a low estimate of $3.03M. As of . The current estimate, uniQure N.V’s year-ago sales were $5.02MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92M. There is a high estimate of $12.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.06MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.64M and the low estimate is $9.19M.