Financial Metrics Check: Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Vera Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.55, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $28.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.09 and its Current Ratio is at 12.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Young Joseph R sold 15,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 435,874 led to the insider holds 47,839 shares of the business.

ENRIGHT PATRICK G bought 209,393 shares of VERA for $4,369,676 on Jun 23 ’25. The Director now owns 3,569,522 shares after completing the transaction at $20.87 per share. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, ENRIGHT PATRICK G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,607 shares for $22.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 907,635 and bolstered with 3,596,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERA now has a Market Capitalization of 1825146240 and an Enterprise Value of 1404973312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERA is 1.21, which has changed by -0.38528597 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $51.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERA traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1870570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 23.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.58% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of 1761868800 were 9259969 with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 1759190400 on 9938712. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9259969 and a Short% of Float of 16.690001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.86 and -$5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is -$4.63, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$3.18 and -$5.52.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.54M and the low estimate is $2.57M.