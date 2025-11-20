Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) was $3.1 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.42 million shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BORR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BORR now has a Market Capitalization of 887297024 and an Enterprise Value of 2714905600. As of this moment, Borr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BORR is 1.11, which has changed by -0.20759493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.36%.

Shares Statistics:

BORR traded an average of 4.65M shares per day over the past three months and 5260200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.49M. Insiders hold about 16.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of 1761868800 were 12190537 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 15000614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12190537 and a Short% of Float of 5.510000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, BORR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006389776. The current Payout Ratio is 73.35% for BORR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-03-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-12-14 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $252M to a low estimate of $230.94M. As of . The current estimate, Borr Drilling Ltd’s year-ago sales were $263.1MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.17M. There is a high estimate of $258M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $991.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $948.14M.