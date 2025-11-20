Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Mmtec Inc (MTC) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC) was $2.14 for the day, up 5.42% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $5.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. MTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTC now has a Market Capitalization of 53899944 and an Enterprise Value of 76134824. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.453 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.826.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTC is -1.27, which has changed by -0.17613637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.98%.

Shares Statistics:

MTC traded an average of 8.47M shares per day over the past three months and 52917370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.14M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.78% stake in the company. Shares short for MTC as of 1761868800 were 34766 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1759190400 on 31651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34766 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.