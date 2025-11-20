Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Profusa Inc (PFSA) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA) was $0.17 for the day, down -5.95% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. PFSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1831 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1684.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFSA now has a Market Capitalization of 7057323 and an Enterprise Value of 122940320. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1639.204.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSA has reached a high of $12.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -97.30%.

Shares Statistics:

PFSA traded an average of 12.17M shares per day over the past three months and 5478380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.66M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.83% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSA as of 1761868800 were 3020560 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1759190400 on 1037171. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3020560 and a Short% of Float of 8.25.