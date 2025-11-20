Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) was $2.38 for the day, down -3.64% from the previous closing price of $2.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. SPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3317.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.83 and its Current Ratio is at 3.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Rajavelu Esther sold 40,270 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 95,440 led to the insider holds 869,450 shares of the business.

Mahadevia Ankit sold 6,572 shares of SPRO for $12,947 on Aug 28 ’25. The Director now owns 703,294 shares after completing the transaction at $1.97 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Keutzer Timothy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,695 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,339 and left with 739,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 134087528 and an Enterprise Value of 108044296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.224 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPRO is 1.46, which has changed by 1.0756302 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.29%.

Shares Statistics:

SPRO traded an average of 631.98K shares per day over the past three months and 571760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.86M. Insiders hold about 27.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.62% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of 1761868800 were 476137 with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 1759190400 on 549473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 476137 and a Short% of Float of 1.0299999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.98MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800k and the low estimate is $800k.