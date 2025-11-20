Financial Metrics Unveiled: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) closed at $14.7 in the last session, up 2.23% from day before closing price of $14.38. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.89 million shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Securities on March 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Watkinson Kenneth J sold 22,001 shares for $15.05 per share. The transaction valued at 331,115 led to the insider holds 121,006 shares of the business.

KEN WATKINSON bought 22,001 shares of CDE for $331,005 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, KREBS MITCHELL J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 125,000 shares for $14.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,831,250 and left with 2,197,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDE now has a Market Capitalization of 9440602112 and an Enterprise Value of 9550845952. As of this moment, Coeur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.616 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.591.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDE is 1.38, which has changed by 1.1689291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $23.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDE traded on average about 16.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18973160 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 642.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 632.26M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of 1761868800 were 19395798 with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 1759190400 on 23332347. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19395798 and a Short% of Float of 3.0700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CDE, which recently paid a dividend on 1997-04-03 with an ex-dividend date of 1996-04-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-05-27 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $607.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.3M to a low estimate of $607.3M. As of the current estimate, Coeur Mining Inc's year-ago sales were $305.44M. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $447.4M. There is a high estimate of $447.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $1.75B.