Financial Metrics Unveiled: GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) closed at $0.68 in the last session, up 3.74% from day before closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. GTBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7212 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6615.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on December 02, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 24, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On April 13, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTBP now has a Market Capitalization of 7232572 and an Enterprise Value of 4036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTBP is 1.50, which has changed by -0.7820598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTBP has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTBP traded on average about 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1959440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.26M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.93% stake in the company. Shares short for GTBP as of 1761868800 were 1310410 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1759190400 on 244248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1310410 and a Short% of Float of 12.370000000000001.