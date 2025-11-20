Financial Metrics Unveiled: ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) closed at $24.8 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $24.72. In other words, the price has increased by $0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.6901.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ING’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ING now has a Market Capitalization of 72484003840 and an Enterprise Value of 169158311936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ING is 0.85, which has changed by 0.5805627 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $26.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.77%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ING traded on average about 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1751650 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of 1761868800 were 2327846 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1759190400 on 3728281. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2327846 and a Short% of Float of 0.08.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ING is 1.21, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04288026. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57. . The current Payout Ratio is 46.98% for ING, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-07-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) is currently in progress, with 1 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.73B to a low estimate of $4.91B. As of . The current estimate, ING Groep N.V. ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.41BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.86B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.61BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.66B and the low estimate is $23.26B.