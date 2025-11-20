Financial Metrics Unveiled: WisdomTree Inc (WT)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) closed at $10.95 in the last session, down -1.35% from day before closing price of $11.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.89 million shares were traded. WT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.875.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Lilien R Jarrett sold 25,000 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 294,250 led to the insider holds 1,011,138 shares of the business.

Lilien R Jarrett bought 25,000 shares of WT for $294,250 on Nov 12 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Lilien R Jarrett, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider received 165,125 and left with 1,036,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WT now has a Market Capitalization of 1610822912 and an Enterprise Value of 1793807616. As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.925 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.634.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WT is 1.15, which has changed by -0.07499999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WT has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WT traded on average about 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2340080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.58M. Insiders hold about 12.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.81% stake in the company. Shares short for WT as of 1761868800 were 24093587 with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 1759190400 on 27460526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24093587 and a Short% of Float of 25.94.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WT is 0.12, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01081081. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of WisdomTree Inc (WT) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $141.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.6M to a low estimate of $140.19M. As of . The current estimate, WisdomTree Inc’s year-ago sales were $110.7MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.58M. There is a high estimate of $143.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.58M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $489.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $486.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $488.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.74MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $597.2M and the low estimate is $547.2M.