Financial Metrics Unveiled: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) closed at $36.37 in the last session, up 0.19% from day before closing price of $36.3. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YETI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when McMullen Michael John sold 747 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 33,615 led to the insider holds 45,877 shares of the business.

McMullen Michael John bought 747 shares of YETI for $33,615 on Dec 11 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YETI now has a Market Capitalization of 2954125056 and an Enterprise Value of 2887928064. As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.577 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.606.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YETI is 1.75, which has changed by -0.057142854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $45.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YETI traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2670260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.07M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.93% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of 1761868800 were 10250208 with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 1759190400 on 8335431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10250208 and a Short% of Float of 14.930001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $3.46 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $581.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $594M to a low estimate of $559.3M. As of . The current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $546.54MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.54M. There is a high estimate of $391M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.93B.