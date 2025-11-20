Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) was $38.62 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $39.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.51 million shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 03, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $65 from $61 previously.

On September 12, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when LEVINE KYLE B sold 5,914 shares for $57.75 per share. The transaction valued at 341,534 led to the insider holds 20,917 shares of the business.

LEVINE KYLE B bought 5,914 shares of ALK for $341,533 on Aug 18 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, TACKETT SHANE R, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $57.06 each. As a result, the insider received 285,315 and left with 43,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALK now has a Market Capitalization of 4479480320 and an Enterprise Value of 8678479872. As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.614 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.496.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALK is 1.25, which has changed by -0.2533461 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $78.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.22%.

Shares Statistics:

ALK traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3718650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.37M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of 1761868800 were 8031953 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1759190400 on 6631893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8031953 and a Short% of Float of 9.45.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-02-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-07-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) is currently in the spotlight, with 12.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.69B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of . The current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.53BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.27B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.73BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.61B and the low estimate is $15.14B.